BmoreArt’s Picks: November 7-13

This Week: UMBC and Towson University faculty, recent graduates, and current students exhibition opening at The Peale, free admission to Making Her Mark at the BMA, El Camino del Pan y del Mole at Creative Alliance, Boshell Lecture Series: Blackness in Antiquity at the Walters, Tawny Chatmon & Myrtis Bedolla in conversation at the BMA, ArtClusive Series:Beats Per Minute at the Lewis Museum, Shae McCoy, Divinagracia, and Dominic Green at Waller Gallery, and an opening celebration for Hope & Faith McCorkle at School 33 — PLUS The Hopper Prize and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

SPARK 6: Refractions | Opening Reception

Tuesday, November 7 :: 5:30-7:30pm | Ongoing through November 26

@ The Peale

Spark 6: Refractions features the work of UMBC and Towson University faculty, recent graduates, and current students in the historic galleries of The Peale in Baltimore City. The exhibition opens on October 26 and continues through November 26.

The title of the exhibition references a term from physics that describes the change in direction of a wave as it passes from one transparent substance into another. It’s a phenomenon most commonly observed when a light wave bends or changes appearance when it passes through a lens or a prism. Each of the artists in this exhibition serves as an apparatus of refraction, focusing, magnifying, or redirecting our attention and perspective in engaging and surprising ways.

Featured artists include Ada Pinkston, Ahlam Khamis, Amanda Burnham, Andrew Awanda, Anna Kroll and Chloë Engel, Cathy C. Cook and Stefanie Koseff, Corrie Francis Parks and Maksym Prykhodko, Fahmida Hossain, Jenee Mateer, Jenn Figg and Matthew McCormack, Jinyoung Koh, Jules Rosskam, Lauren Castellana, Nahid Tootoonchi, Phil Davis, Sarah G. Sharp, Stephen Bradley, and Treyvon Nolen.

Free Admission Days: Making Her Mark

Thursday, November 9

@ The Baltimore Museum of Art

Visit Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400-1800 for the first (or fifth!) time during a full day of free admission on Thursday, November 9. Reserve a free timed-entry pass to explore the multifaceted and often overlooked ways women contributed to the visual arts of Europe through 235 dazzling paintings, tapestries, costumes, sculptures, metalwork, ceramics, embroidery, furniture, and more.

BMA Members always see Making Her Mark for free. Learn more about the perks of Membership.

El Camino del Pan y del Mole

Thursday, November 9 :: 6-8pm

@ The Creative Alliance

You’re invited to El Camino del Pan y del Mole event on November 9 at the Creative Alliance from 6-8 PM

Les invitamos al evento, El Camino del Pan y del Mole, el 9 de noviembre en el Creative Alliance desde las 6 hasta las 8 de la tarde.

The event features programming and two short documentary films that chronicle the lives of Mexican restaurateurs living in Baltimore (Jose Vargas) and in New Orleans (Ivan Castillo). From their work as street vendors to building community through their food traditions, Jose and Ivan have each taken unique approaches to carve their own niches in these urban places. The programming will feature a panel discussion that links New Orleans, Baltimore, immigration, and foodways. Cash bar, dance performances by Jovenes en Accion, and a drag show performance by Ivette Donnelly. It will be bilingual.

The film is produced by Andy Dahl, a public artist, filmmaker and manager of Neighborhood Programs at the Southeast Community Development Corporation, Sarah Fouts, an assistant professor in the Department of American Studies and director of the Public Humanities program at UMBC, and Fernando López a Mexican-born documentarian, organizer and interpreter based in New Orleans.

Special thanks to the American Folklife Center, Library of Congress, UMBC Public Humanities, UMBC Department of American Studies, Maryland State Arts Council, Whiting Foundation, and the Southeast Community Development Corporation.

Español

El evento cuenta con programación y dos cortometrajes documentales que narran la vida de restauranteros mexicanos que viven en Baltimore (José Vargas) y en Nueva Orleans (Iván Castillo). Desde su trabajo como vendedores ambulantes hasta la construcción de una comunidad a través de sus tradiciones gastronómicas, José e Iván han adoptado enfoques únicos para crear sus propios nichos en estos lugares urbanos. La programación incluirá un panel de discusión que vincula Nueva Orleans, Baltimore, la inmigración y las costumbres gastronómicas. Barra de efectivo, espectáculos de danza hecho por Jóvenes en Acción, y un show de drag con Ivette Donnelly. Será bilingüe.

La película está producida por Andy Dahl, artista público, cineasta y gerente de Programas Vecinales de la Corporación de Desarrollo Comunitario del Sureste, Sarah Fouts, profesora asistente del Departamento de Estudios Americanos y directora del programa de Humanidades Públicas de la UMBC, y Fernando López, documentalista, organizadora e intérprete nacida en México y ubicada en Nueva Orleans.

Un agradecimiento especial al el American Folklife Center, Library of Congress, las Humanidades Públicas de la UMBC, el Departamento de Estudios Americanos de la UMBC, el Consejo de las Artes del Estado de Maryland, Whiting Foundation, y la Corporación de Desarrollo Comunitario del Sureste

Read more of this week’s picks at BmoreArt.

Like this: Like Loading...