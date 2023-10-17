BmoreArt’s Picks: October 17-23

This Week: Ribbon cutting for Bruce Willen’s Ghost Rivers at B. Willow, MDVLA benefit at Peabody Heights, Christina Delgado’s Pa Mi Gente opening reception at Motor House, Locally Grown Festival at Baltimore Center Stage, The Lost Weekend at Greedy Reads Remington, opening weekend for Chess at Vagabond Players, Creative Alliance’s Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival at Patterson Park, and Fire Fest at Baltimore Clayworks — PLUS Wildacres Residency and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Ghost Rivers Ribbon Cutting

Thursday, October 19 :: 5-7pm

@ B. Willow

Join the artist, Blue Water Baltimore, friends, and neighbors to celebrate the first phase of Ghost Rivers— a neighborhood-spanning public art installation and walking tour by Bruce Willen that explores a lost stream and histories buried below Baltimore’s streets.

NO RSVP NEEDED — FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Thurs. October 19 at B. Willow

5–7PM : Reception w/ light refreshments courtesy Peabody Heights Brewery

5:45PM : Ribbon-cutting & puppet procession featuring the Undergound Water Goddess

B. Willow is located 220 W 27th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211

Rain date : Sunday, October 22, 3–5PM

Guided Walking Tours

The artist and Blue Water Baltimore are hosting two guided walking tours in the next month. These tours are also free, but space is limited — register at the links below to reserve a spot:

Public walking tour 1: Sunday, October 22

→ Public walking tour 2: Saturday, November 11

<About Ghost Rivers & Sumwalt Run

Ghost Rivers is an upcoming neighborhood-spanning, multi-site public art installation and history walking tour by artist Bruce Willen that visualizes a lost stream buried below the streets of Baltimore.

The creek Sumwalt Run vanished from Baltimore’s landscape in the early 1900s. It now flows hidden and mostly forgotten through storm sewers. You can catch echoes of its waters whispering from certain storm drains. Ghost Rivers reveals the hidden history and path of Sumwalt Run, which now flows through underground culverts beneath the Remington and Charles Village neighborhoods. Through a series of installations, wayfinding markers, and writings Ghost Rivers brings lost landscapes and histories to the surface. Along the way the project draws connections between Baltimore’s watershed, its social history, and the evolving relationships between natural and human environments.

Before Sumwalt Run’s ignoble turn as concrete culvert, it witnessed eras of Baltimore’s urban history. Its frozen waters appeared in ice boxes across the city, cut from the city’s first commercial ice pond and a later artificial ice factory. Trolley tracks crossed its ravine, bringing workers home from downtown factories. The Olmsted Company attempted to preserve part of the stream as a greenway, but real estate developers filled its valley (using debris from the Great Baltimore Fire of 1905, according to local lore). When Baltimore built a new sewer system in the early 20th century, Sumwalt Run and dozens of other creeks across the city were turned into buried storm sewers and disappeared from memory. Ghost Rivers reveals these hidden histories and offers a glimpse into past and future city landscapes.

ghostrivers.com

Jam for Bread – An artistic fundraising event benefiting MDVLA

Thursday, October 19 :: 6-8pm

@ Peabody Heights Brewery

rs for the Arts!

Music! Art! Food! And we are Dressing UP!

Music by The Jennifers, The Storage Unit Collective, DJ Eddible, The Little Prince!

Caricatures by Jes Raschella

Mini Tarot Card Readings by Cheryl Fair

Incredible silent auction artwork from some of Baltimore’s most talented artists, gift certificates galore from amazing people/places and things!

Enjoy a (short and sweet) night out on the town for a great cause.

Pa Mi Gente curated by Christina Delgado | Opening Reception

Thursday, October 19 :: 6-8pm | Ongoing through December 5

@ Motor House

Pa Mi Gente is the first art exhibition of its kind to showcase 9 Puerto Rican artists local to Baltimore (current & past). Tola’s Room is more than thrilled to be a part of this mark on Baltimore history.

In partnership with The Royal Blue, Tola’s Room will continue the celebration for the Pa Mi Gente afterparty featuring DJs RíoSees from San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday, October 19th from 9PM-1AM.

Exhibition Dates

October 19-December 5

Opening Reception: October 19- 6-8pm

Closing Reception and Artist Talk: December 5

Read more of this week’s picks at BmoreArt.

Like this: Like Loading...