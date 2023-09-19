BmoreArt’s Picks: September 19-25

This Week: Angie Kim and Laura Lippman at The Ivy Bookshop, reception for AACC Visual Arts Faculty show, Jacob Budenz’s Big Queer Book Party at Current, High Zero Festival, talk with Kirby Griffin, Whitney Frazier and the Guardians at The Peale, States of Becoming opening reception at UMBC, Artscape 2023, Kelly Walker + Rosa Leff opening reception at Night Owl Gallery, and NoMüNoMü’s fundraiser — PLUS Senior Fellowship Program at the National Gallery of Art and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

Angie Kim: HAPPINESS FALLS (With Laura Lippman)

Tuesday, September 19 :: 6:30pm

@ The Ivy Bookshop

We are so honored to present an evening with Angie Kim, where Laura Lippman will join her in celebration of her new novel, HAPPINESS FALLS!

In this thrilling page-turner, a father goes missing and his family’s desperate search leads them to question everything they know about him and one another. This is a deeply moving portrait of a family in crisis from the award-winning author of MIRACLE CREEK.

Jodi Picoult says, “This is a story with so many twists and turns I was riveted through the last page.”

Gabrielle Zevin, author of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, calls it “A brilliant, satisfying, compassionate mystery that is as much about language and storytelling as it is about a missing father. I loved this book.”

Angie Kim moved as a preteen from Seoul, South Korea, to the suburbs of Baltimore. After graduating from Interlochen Arts Academy, she studied philosophy at Stanford University and attended Harvard Law School, where she was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. Her debut novel, Miracle Creek, won the Edgar Award, the ITW Thriller Award, the Strand Critics’ Award, and the Pinckley Prize and was named one of the best books of the year by Time, The Washington Post, Kirkus, and the Today show. She lives in northern Virginia with her family.

Since Laura Lippman’s debut in 1997, she has been recognized as a distinctive voice in mystery fiction and named one of the “essential” crime writers of the last 100 years. In 2022, Lippman celebrated her silver anniversary as a published author. In that time, she has produced 24 novels, 2 collections of short stories, a serialized novella, a book of essays, and a children’s picture book. Her work has been published in more than 25 languages. A New York Times bestseller, she has won more than 20 prizes for her work and been shortlisted for 30 more. Her 2019 novel, Lady in the Lake, is being adapted into a miniseries starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram. Lippman lives in Baltimore and New Orleans.

AACC Visual Arts Faculty Show | Reception

Wednesday, September 20 :: 5-7pm | Ongoing through October 16

@ Cade Gallery

EXHIBITION ON VIEW

The exhibit is open Sept 20th through Oct 16th.

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT

This exhibit highlights recent works by Anne Arundel Community College’s visual arts faculty. The exhibit will include works in photography, sculpture, painting, ceramics, printmaking, drawing, design, video, and more.

EXHIBIT RECEPTION: Sept 20th 5-7

VISIT THE GALLERY:

Open, Mon – Thursday 8:30 – 4:30pm

ABOUT THE GALLERY: The Cade Center for Fine Arts Gallery is on the western side of AACC’s Arnold campus, 101 College Parkway. Located on the main floor of the Cade building on West Campus, The Cade Art Gallery at Anne Arundel Community College features 5 exhibits a year. The span of exhibiting artists is broad, yet each exhibit is focused by theme or medium. You can encounter an installation project juried by a museum curator, or the latest painting by an AACC student. Since March 2020 the Cade Gallery Instagram account, @cadegalleryaacc, has supported the gallery’s mission with content throughout the year.

Big Queer Book Party: Tea Leaves by Jacob Budenz with DJ Amsies, Tonee Moll, and More!

Wednesday, September 20 :: 7pm

@ Current Space

Title: Big Queer Book Party: Tea Leaves by Jacob Budenz with DJ Amsies, Tonee Moll, and More!

Location: Current Space

Tickets: $10 suggested donation, nobody turned away for lack of funds: https://withfriends.co/ event/16621139/big_queer_book_ party_tea_leaves_by_jacob_ bundez

Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/ 1d4mOqudk

Date & Time: September 20th, Doors at 6, show at 7

Description: Big Queer Book Party: Tea Leaves by Jacob Bundez – outside at Current Space!

Additional Readings:

Sylvia Jones

Tonee Moll

Special Guests:

DJ Amsies

Alex D’Agostino

Molesuit Choir

& Tarot by Soleil

About the book: A queer romance spans multiple reincarnations, but only in doomed cities. A gay medieval scholar must testify for his life to the sentient octopus who has him trapped in a French Quarter cafe bathroom. A lesbian food truck power couple caters a gay wedding in Lafayette as the spirits of the air and land attempt to sabotage their ill-fated union. Heralded by Baynard Woods (author of Inheritance: an Autobiography of Whiteness) as “fabulous, in every sense… quick and sharp, full of charms that whisk us into the darkest forests of the human condition,” Tea Leaves explores the urgency of contemporary queer life in encounters with the otherworldly. Shirley Jackson Award-winning editor dave ring calls the collection “a charm against the banal and an invitation to fuck the hidden forces of the universe,” (had to adjust that one for the book jacket, hah!) and editor-in-chief of the iconic Taco Bell Quarterly, M.M. Carrigan, writes, “This is a beautiful collection. [Budenz writes] with an aesthetic and energy that jump off the page. It’s funny, it’s queer, and it’s full of life.”

