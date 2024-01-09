Are you a fan of old-time railroad cars, or interested in locomotive history? Well, train your sights on the B&O Railroad Museum for some exciting news!

The museum has announced an immersive year-long program that will allow guests to explore 12 historic locomotives and railcars that up until now have been unavailable to the public. The “B&O Unlocked” series will allow visitors to step back into history on certain days each month.

Starting in January, each month the “B&O Unlocked” series “will present a wide array of iconic locomotives and railcars, each unveiled on specific dates, marking the only days when visitors can tour these cars,” according to the press release announcing the new program.

On the designated days each month, one new locomotive or car will be available for touring. Guests will also have the chance to get a limited-edition collector’s pin available each month a new railcar is unveiled, 12 in all.

“We are excited to open these locomotives and cars for the first time for guests to experience and immerse themselves” said Kris Hoellen, Executive Director of the B&O Railroad Museum. “This is a true behind-the-scenes opportunity, and we are proud as an institution to make our collection even more accessible.”

The series kicks off with the No. CE-15 Tunnel Clearance Car, nicknamed “Porcupines.” Not because they’re small and cute, but because of their foldable quills and toughness. First unveiled in the early 1900s, these were used to clear tunnels and measure existing tunnels set to be expanded.

In October visitors will get to tour the No. 1083 Pullman Diner car, built in 1924, but remodeled in 1954 to reflect the more modern look management sought for their finest trains and first-class travelers. “For many years the B&O prided itself on its excellent food served on fine B&O china by its superb dining car staff, served in handsome, well-appointed cars such as the 1083,” according to the museum’s website.

These are just two of the 12 historic cars visitors will have the chance to see over the course of 2024 at the museum.

The full schedule for touring the newly available railcars is as follows:

B&O No. CE-15 Tunnel Clearance Car: January 10, 13, and 14

MARC No. 7100: February 14, 17, and 18

SEH No. 4 “St. Elizabeth”: March 13, 16, and 17

B&O No. 908 “John T. Collinson” Office Car: April 10, 13, 14

PEPCO No. 43: May 8, 11, 12

B&O No. 1961 Speedliner/BUDD Car: June 12, 15, and 16

B&O No. C-1775 Wooden Bobber Caboose: July 10, 13, and 14

B&O No. 7701 “Dreamland Sleeper”: August 14, 17, and 18

PM No. 11 Diesel Switcher: September 11, 14, and 15

B&O No. 1083 Pullman Diner: October 9, 12, and 13

DOMINO NO. 50 “SWEET TOOT” SWITCHER: November 6, 9, and 10

B&O NO. 4500 “MIKADO” in December

To see the full list of railcars, with links to their histories, please click here.

Guests will be able to tour the cars on these dates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum’s admission is $20 for adults, $12 for children, and $17 for seniors. Alternatively, memberships are available for purchase with the ability to apply the cost of admission to the membership. The B&O Railroad Museum offers free, onsite parking and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. To purchase tickets, please click this link.

The B&O Railroad Museum is located at 901 W. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD.

