The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed to donating $20 million to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club.



The Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club will be created in conjunction with LEVEL82, a non-profit founded by former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and his wife, Chanel Smith. The organization partnered with the Hilton Recreation Center, which was closed for almost 12 years, to reopen the space and create a gathering spot for the community.

Since reopening and upgrading the recreation center, LEVEL82 has provided young people with mentorship, academic help, recreational programs, and annual college scholarships to high school seniors.

Future plans include a lighted multi-purpose athletic field, a teen center, activity and games spaces, tutoring spaces, and community gathering spaces that are both indoor and outdoor.

Additionally, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore will offer programs for academic support, character and leadership development, the arts, health and wellness, sports, recreation, and workforce preparation.

The club will also provide services and available space for other local non-profit groups.

“When Chanel and I started LEVEL82, we wanted to use the platform that football provided to make a positive impact on our adopted community of Baltimore,” Torrey Smith said in a statement.

He continues, “I can’t thank the Ravens, Steve and Renee and all of our partners for the support that has allowed us to exceed our expectations. This work is critically important and is truly making a difference in the lives of the youth who are seeking opportunities and want to create a successful future for themselves. This club is game changing in so many ways, and hopefully, it creates a model that stretches throughout our city, state and across the country.”

To ensure a seamless renovation process the Ravens and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore will collaborate with the community; Baltimore City Recreation and Parks; and Green Street Academy, a Baltimore public charter school. The school will use the club as a home court and field for their sports teams.

Construction on the project will begin later this year and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Visit LEVEL82.org for opportunities to give or for any additional information.

