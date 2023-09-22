Organizers of Baltimore’s Artscape announced Friday that they are calling off all Saturday events related to the festival, citing impending storms and gusty winds from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

“The safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers, attendees, vendors, and the City’s support teams are of paramount importance. While we are enthusiastic for the return of Artscape and recognize that countless hours of dedication have gone into preparing for this weekend, we must prioritize safety above all else,” organizers said in a statement from the mayor’s office and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), the independent agency contracted to produce Artscape and other events.

Although organizers had planned to still hold Artscape in the event of rain, the worsening forecast posed a risk to public safety and prompted the cancellation of Saturday’s activities.

“After careful consideration and based on direction from the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management and the Baltimore City Fire Department, we have made the difficult yet necessary decision to cancel Artscape for Saturday, September 23, 2023,” they said. “While Artscape is a rain or shine event, Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to bring strong winds that pose potential risks for outdoor activities.”

BOPA said they are “diligently monitoring the storm’s progress and will make a decision regarding Sunday’s activities at the earliest opportunity.”

They encouraged community members to enjoy Friday’s events, which are scheduled to continue as planned.

