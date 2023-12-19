SEED School Students and the Gordon Center for Performing Arts present

an evening of art, spoken word performances and music

January 11, 2024 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at The Gordon Center

The Gordon Center for Performing Arts and the SEED School of Maryland will present “Cross Cultural Conversations Through Art,” an exhibition of art and spoken-word performances from SEED School students about Black-Jewish relations. The Melting Pot Band, a premier twenty- member jazz orchestra, will also perform selections from Baltimore’s saxophonist and jazz composer, the late Hank Levy. The exhibition runs from December 2023 – March 2024.

The event is part of a yearlong partnership initiative dedicated to celebrating and uplifting positive relationships and contributions Jews and Blacks have had in support each other and each other’s communities.

Tickets are $20 for the general public, $10 for JCC members, seniors, SEED staff and students are available at https://gordoncenter.com/event/bridge-to-freedom-opening-event/. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the partner organizations.

Like this: Like Loading...