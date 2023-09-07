Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed their remaining September performances, including their Baltimore show this Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, as Springsteen is treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

Medical advisors decided Springsteen should postpone the performances during his treatment, according to a post on the singer’s official X account Wednesday evening.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support,” reads a post from Springsteen.

He continues: “We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.

Love and God bless all,

Bruce”

Springsteen previously cancelled concerts at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 16 and 18. Those performances have been rescheduled for Aug. 21 and 23 of 2024, respectively.

Springsteen’s team have not yet announced a new date for the Baltimore show or any of this month’s other postponed performances. But ticketholders will be notified of new show dates when that information becomes available, according to the posts on X.

The list of affected performances includes:

Sept. 7, Syracuse, New York at JMA Wireless Dome

Sept. 9, Baltimore, Maryland at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Sept. 12, Pttsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 14, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 16, Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 19, Albany, New York at MVP Arena

Sept. 21, Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

Sept. 29, Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park

Springsteen last performed in Baltimore in April at CFG Bank Arena.

