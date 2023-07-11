Avoiding an in-flight bathroom break at all costs, you opt instead to relieve yourself in the facilities at Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Well, you’re in luck, because the airport is among 10 finalists for Cintas’ 2023 America’s Best Restroom Award.

Now through Aug. 11, you can vote in the contest to name the top toilet location in the country.

“The newly constructed restrooms at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport maximize occupant capacity while enhancing the overall passenger experience,” reads a description on the contest website.

A luminous blue mural with bench seating awaits travelers at BWI’s bathrooms. Inside, visitors will find “bright, spacious, fully enclosed stalls for privacy, touchless fixtures and individual lactation, adult changing and family assist rooms,” according to the contest website.

Smart technology keeps track of restroom inventory and usage counts in real time for custodial workers. The restrooms also feature “color-changing, LED stall occupancy lights and digital signage at the restroom entrances showing current availability,” the website reads.

The BWI restrooms face nine other finalists:

Clear Lake and Des Moines River Safety Rest Areas (Jackson, Minnesota)

Drusie & Darr (Nashville, Tennessee)

El Rio (San Francisco, California)

Frying Pan (New York, New York)

Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company (Melbourne, Florida)

Juban’s Creole Restaurant (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Little America (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Rabbit Hole (Greenville, South Carolina)

Snowbasin Resort (Huntsville, Utah)

