Kindergartener, Raegan Johnson expressing her love of learning at Cardinal Shehan School.

In a time when more families are in pursuit of a well-rounded education for their children, Cardinal Shehan School stands resolute in its dedication to fostering a program centered on faith. Despite boasting a student body that is 98% non-Catholic, Cardinal Shehan School provides a quality, values-based Catholic education to families of all faiths.

Driven by its mission, Cardinal Shehan School develops the whole child in a positive atmosphere that encourages creative and critical thinking. Within this nurturing environment, students flourish, surrounded by the very principles that define them: faith, academic excellence, and peace. The school cultivates the values that parents hold dear for their children during these vital formative years.

Members of the Cardinal Shehan School Choir.

Cardinal Shehan School takes pride in fostering a robust school community that wholeheartedly embraces faith-based instruction, seamlessly woven into every facet of the curriculum, events, and activities. When asked about the significance of Cardinal Shehan School, seventh-grade student Aziah Jeffers explained, “To me, Cardinal Shehan School feels like home. I feel like we are a family.”

Gracie Bullock posing with Dunkin the Peace Dove.

New and returning families are drawn to the transformative vision of academic excellence with faith formation at its center. The school strives to infuse the Catholic Faith into every aspect of education. Teachers incorporate faith while teaching core subjects such as reading, writing, and math. The administration, staff, and teachers collaborate to devise innovative ways to motivate students, with faith as the focal point. Bible quiz competitions and scripture memorization are regular activities, thanks to the integration of faith and peace lessons. Calvin Lee, a third-grader, remarked, “Studying the scriptures helps me remember important things like tests and quizzes.”

At Cardinal Shehan School, students are given the opportunity to showcase their God-given talents through song, dance, art, and extracurricular programs. They actively participate in school Masses, prayer services, and service projects. The school choir continues to minister and strengthen their faith as they respond to God’s calling. A fourth-grade student and liturgical dancer shared that she dances to worship God and show her love for him.

CSS Liturgical Dancers.

Throughout the school year, the emphasis is on “excellence.” Students are expected to learn and practice self-discipline, which is integral to their educational journey. Through engaging in service projects and diverse charitable endeavors, they actively contribute to the betterment of their community.

Cardinal Shehan School is blessed to have a dedicated faculty and staff who strive to create enriching opportunities through differentiated instruction, meeting the needs of all learners. The teachers continuously promote learning that actively engages students and parents in the pursuit of academic excellence. The school’s small community enables students to know one another and build strong relationships.

Cardinal Shehan School is now enrolling for the 2024-25 school year. Prospective families are invited to contact the admissions office to schedule a private tour, or attend the Open House on Monday, January 29, 2024, from 9 – 11 AM. Visit https://cardinalshehanschool.org/ for more information.

