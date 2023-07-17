Radio veteran Craig N. Swagler will be the next president and general manager of WYPR and WTMD, starting Aug. 1, the radio stations announced Monday.

Swagler will lead Baltimore’s NPR news station WYPR 88.1 FM as well as music discovery station WTMD 89.7 FM.

“I am thrilled to be joining the outstanding team of content creators, storytellers, and journalists at Your Public Radio,” Swagler said in a news release. “It is an honor to serve Baltimore by amplifying issues, stories, and events of the community’s rich cultural heritage. WYPR and WTMD are the soundtracks of Baltimoreans, providing immediate local affect, keeping them informed and making an impact on their lives. I look forward to working together to expand the influence and reach of Your Public Radio as an essential part of Marylander lives.”

Swagler comes to the local radio stations from CBS Audio and CBS radio in New York City, where he served as vice president and general manager. He served for more than a decade at CBS News Radio in various roles, including producer/production coordinator, executive producer for special events, and general manager.

While with CBS Audio and CBS Radio, Swagler increased profitability, audience and affiliated stations; developed new and diverse programs and award-winning radio and podcast programs; and created career growth opportunities to support staff retention.

“We are thrilled to welcome Craig Swagler as the new general manager and president of Your Public Radio,” said Lisa Manzone, Your Public Radio Board Chair. “His extensive experience in the broadcast industry, coupled with his innovative mindset and community-building approach, will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional programming and expand our reach. We are confident that Craig’s leadership will lead Your Public Radio to even greater heights.”

Swagler will succeed former WYPR President, CEO and General Manger LaFontaine Oliver, who left the position in 2022 after three years to serve as president and CEO of New York Public Radio.

“Swagler will oversee all operations and provide strategic direction to a team of professionals across broadcast and digital content operations, news, engineering, fundraising, corporate underwriting, membership, marketing, and communications, board relations, finance, and human resource management,” according to the news release. “He will also engage with board members, external business partners, as well as members of the Baltimore and Maryland regional arts, education, and public affairs communities.”

Swagler earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcast communications and journalism from Mansfield University. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Radio Television Digital News Association, of which he is a member. He is also a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, National Association of Black Journalists, and The National Press Club.

Joining him in Baltimore will be his wife, Mi Hee Kim Swagler, who has family in the Ellicott City area, and their three children, Craig Jaiden (CJ), 12; Mila, 10; and Kaiya, 7.

