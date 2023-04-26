Join The Ivy for our annual celebration of Independent Bookstore Day, featuring activities and surprises in the shop and across the gardens! We’ve got a full spread of events for you and the whole family, beginning the evening of April 28 and lasting through April 29!

From a boozy browsing evening at our renovated gazebo, to fairy garden making, children’s poetry activities, and donating to a local teen library, it’ll be a fantastic weekend.

Click here to RSVP, then scroll down for details!

10am-2pm: Plant Sale with Brookfield Blooms! Get a sneak peek or pre-purchase here.

10am-12pm: Fairy Gardens in the Ivy’s back yard! Bring the little ones and find a corner of our gardens to make a home for a tiny friend. Featuring Backyard Fairies by Phoebe Wahl.

11am-1pm: Book Signing and Meet-and-Greet with Kwame Alexander and Deanna Nikaido, authors of How to Write a Poem! Featuring a children’s poetry activity with poet Elizabeth Hazen. See below for author bios.

Time TBD: Meet the Editors of CHARM Teen Literary Organization, and purchase book donations for their new library

Lawn games, treats, and delights throughout the day!

—

About the authors of How to Write a Poem:

Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator, publisher, and New York Times Bestselling author of many books, including Swing; Becoming Muhammad Ali, co-authored with James Patterson; Rebound, which was shortlisted for prestigious UK Carnegie Medal; the Caldecott Medal and Newbery Honor-winning picture book, The Undefeated, illustrated by Kadir Nelson; and his Newbery medal-winning middle grade novel, The Crossover. A regular contributor to NPR’s Morning Edition, Kwame is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Lee Bennett Hopkins Poetry Award, the Coretta Scott King Author Honor, three NAACP Image Award Nominations, and the 2017 Inaugural Pat Conroy Legacy Award.

Deanna Nikaido coauthored Animal Ark with Kwame Alexander and is the author of two collections of poetry, Voice Like Water and Vibrating with Silence. A founding member of the Book-in-a-day literacy project, she also served as a Maryland State coordinator for the national recitation program Poetry Out Loud. She lives in Maryland.

BLUEJAYS AND POETS: OPEN MIC AFTERNOON



SUNDAY, APRIL 30 at 4PM

Celebrate the end of Independent Bookstore Day-weekend with an open mic afternoon hosted by Johns Hopkins’ Bluejays & Poets, a club that welcomes poets of all backgrounds, aiming particularly to provide a safe space for the artistic expression and community-building of Black and Brown, queer, and disabled performers. Come just to listen or bring a poem to share!



RSVP here!

Like this: Like Loading...