Fire officials extinguished a blaze next to the Baltimore NAACP headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 in the afternoon, visible flames could be seen streaming from the windows at 2 West 26th Street in Charles Avenue.

That building is part of a small block of four rowhomes that includes the NAACP and the Wildseed Gear Library, a non-profit dedicated to making camping gear accessible to communities of color.

Leadership from both organizations reported that all staff were evacuated and physically safe.

