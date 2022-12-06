Holiday Heap vendor, Stone and Sparrow, handmade ceramic mug. Photo courtesy of The Charm City Craft Mafia.

The Charm City Craft Mafia will host its annual Holiday Heap this Saturday with a winter festival featuring local & regional artists, crafters, and specialty food vendors.

The free event will take place Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2640 St. Paul St., with 51 local, craft vendors to shop from.

The Charm City Craft Mafia is made up of owners of 10 Baltimore craft businesses: Yummy & Company; Found Studio; Urban Assemblage; Bowerbox Press; Annie Howe Papercuts; Almanac Industries; Block Party; NikDaPooh; and Priya Means Love.

The organization is committed to supporting local creatives through networking, promotion, and sales opportunities. Together they help foster the growth of the independent craft community and offer a different shopping experience to connect craft lovers to small business owners that won’t typically be found in stores.

Holiday Heap 2022 will include goods and products from Mt. Royal Soaps handmade soaps and bath products, Hey Thanks! Herbal Co’s homegrown herbal remedies, Pinkkiss Pottery’s handcrafted pottery, Wood Designs by Adiante’s woodcarving, Fuzzymug’ hand printed tea towel, and more.

The Craft Mafia promotes arts-related events, hosts pop-up shops, and holds workshops on business affairs and crafting techniques for new businesses.

Additionally, just like the winter festival they host a spring version titled Pile of Craft. That event will showcase hand-crafted creative work including ceramics, jewelry, hand-sewn clothing, stationery and paper goods, bath and body products, art, housewares, woodworking, edibles, screen printed clothing and accessories.

Any vendors that are interested in showcasing their work at the spring event can visit the Charm City Craft Mafia’s website to learn how to apply or to get additional information on Holiday Heap.

