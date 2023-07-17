Christopher R. Lundy has been appointed as director of the newly-formed Mayor’s Office of Small and Minority Business Advocacy & Development, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Friday.

“I’m proud to launch this new enhancement to city government, which will serve as a catalyst for positive change and opportunities for small and minority and women-owned businesses,” Scott said in a press release. “By providing specialized resources and support, we aim to create a level playing field where women and minority-owned small businesses can thrive, contribute to our local economy, and play an integral role in our city’s success. Baltimore’s small, minority and women-owned businesses have always been part of the engine for the City’s economic growth and this will be another spark that keeps that engine moving.”

Lundy, a lawyer, has served in multiple roles in the Baltimore City Law Department and the Baltimore County Office of Law, according to his LinkedIn page.

The new agency combines two offices: the Mayor’s Office of Minority and Women-Owned Business Development and the Minority and Women’s Business Opportunity Office.

The goal of the new office is to streamline services, enhance collaboration, and address the needs of small and minority-owned businesses, according to a press release.

“This underscores the city’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and vibrant business community,” Lundy said in a press release. “By combining our efforts, as a city, we are taking a significant step forward in promoting economic equity and creating an environment where all businesses can thrive and I am looking forward to leading the charge.”

Lundy will oversee the merger of the two offices while fostering strategic partnerships and economic growth in the city.

