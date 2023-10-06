18209 York Road • Parkton, MD 21120 • Hereford Zone

Live authentically. Nestled amidst the countryside of Northern Baltimore County and the embrace of history this classic American farmhouse has undergone a magnificent transformation, blossoming into a resplendent architectural marvel through a fully realized renovation and expansion in 2008. A circa 1899 grange hall evolved into a stunning modern farmhouse with luxe finishes and light filled gathering spaces. The heart of this home is its awe-inspiring great room, where soaring vaulted ceilings adorned with rustic barn beams create an unrivaled ambience. At the core of this majestic space stands a monumental stone fireplace, an embodiment of hearth and home, radiating an aura of comfort and serenity. In embracing the ethos of open living, the residence seamlessly melds practicality with pleasure. The kitchen great room area is a testament to the art of entertaining. The chunky, handsome concrete countertops are a fusion of concrete and glass inlays, exuding both strength and sophistication. Equipped with top-of-the-line Wolf cooktop and ovens, this is a haven for culinary endeavors. Deluxe wet bar with wine fridge and icemaker. The ample provision-packing pantry, a haven for epicurean treasures, complements this space, ensuring every culinary need is met with unparalleled finesse. Spacious front room perfect for exercise or office space. Super functional mudroom with LG washer dryer. The owner’s suite features a luxe bathroom with oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, jetted tub, earthy concrete counter tops, and a rustic river rock shower. Vaulted, whitewashed ceiling gives a soothing, beachy vibe. Spacious walk-in closet with fully outfitted storage system. Windows abound with a balcony overlooking back yard. Additional closet or office space off the largest of the three secondary bedrooms. Additional storage in attic. Gorgeous Metfab, heavy gauge metal roof. Superior Walls foundation. Baldwin locks. Marvin Integrity windows and doors throughout addition. Stepping outside, the verdant expanse of the backyard unfolds, inviting sports enthusiasts to run free under the sun. Populated with a deluxe basketball hoop, ample flat yard, lush trees, and a meandering creek inviting exploration and moments of tranquil contemplation. Large storage shed. Inviting deck with views. Private yard backs to mature trees and old stone spring house. The lower level offers a generously proportioned space for play, guests, and storage. Light and bright with a full bath, heavy duty carpet, and storage room. The oversized garage is adorned with antique lanterns and huge storage space in and above. White picket fence. Blue stone pathway and side porch. Super convenient location in the heart of Hereford. A minute to 83 and 10 minutes to Hunt Valley. Hereford High School, Hereford Middle School, and 7th District Elementary. Every corner resonates with the echoes of convivial gatherings, ultra livability, and timeless appeal. Cultivate your existence.

