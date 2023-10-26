Associated Black Charities is hosting a webinar specifically geared towards teenagers to help them navigate the ever-present challenge of code-switching.

“All About Code Switching” is part of the Equity at Work webinar series, and the special teen edition will be hosted by Chrissy M. Thornton in partnership with the CollegeBound Foundation on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.

“Code-switching refers to the practice of a person changing the way they present themselves based on their surroundings or the people with whom they are interacting. It is often a way to adapt to different social contexts and show up in a way that is more aligned with the expectations of the group,” reads the press release announcing the webinar.

Understanding code-switching is described as a crucial skill for Black teenagers as they move between social, academic, and professional spaces on their way to college and beyond.

It’s something that happens consciously or unconsciously when underrepresented groups feel pressure to fit into the dominant culture, so members of those groups adapt their language, behavior, clothing to fit into the dominant culture. This happens for a number of reasons, which may include a desire to negate stereotypes about their minority group, a need to fit in (or not stand out), or the desire for community.

“For Black teens, this means being able to transition between the language and cultural norms of their home or community and those of educational or professional environments,” read the press release.

The pros and cons of code-switching have long been the topic of study and debate. In the underrepresented communities, many see the advantages as helping them build better and stronger relationships with people in the dominant culture, like teachers, mentors, and peers. Disadvantages include stress, feeling inauthentic, disconnected from one’s true self, and the need to perform.

“Code-switching can create a pressure to conform, and can lead to feelings of inauthenticity, self-doubt, and a loss of cultural identity. It is crucial for Black teens to strike a balance between adapting to various environments and preserving their unique cultural heritage, as this can contribute to a more culturally and balanced life experience.”

In 2019 the Harvard Business Review investigated the positive and negative outcomes of code-switching in people in the workplace. The researchers started out with the understanding that “code-switching comes with social and psychological repercussions. Downplaying one’s racial group can generate hostility from in-group members, increasing the likelihood that those who code-switch will be accused of ‘acting white.’” Additionally, “[f]eigning commonality with coworkers also reduces authentic self-expression and contributes to burnout.”

The Equity at Work webinar series is presented monthly by Associated Black Charities, with the goal of “addressing barriers of systemic racism in the workplace and [providing] guidance on how to navigate them successfully.”

The “Equity at Work Teen Edition: All About Code Switching” webinar will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., eastern time via Zoom. Teenagers interested in registering can do so by clicking this link.

