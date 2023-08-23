BALTIMORE, it’s a Barbieland World and we’re just living in it! Don’t miss out on our Barbie-themed Dance Party on 9/1 at Soundstage from 8pm – 12am! All ages welcome. Tickets range from $15 – $20.

TICKETS

What can you expect?

  • 📸Plenty of Barbie-inspired photo walls so you can show off your Barbie-inspired looks!
  • 🪩DJ playing all the bops from your favorite pop stars ft on the Barbie soundtrack like Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charlie XCX, Ava Max, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus+ more!
  • 🍹Themed cocktails straight out of your Barbie Dreamland dreams
  • 🌟Costume contest so you can show off all your Barbie or Kenough outfits!
  • 🐴 Mojo Dojo Casa House free zone

TICKETS

Sponsored post content is generated by our advertisers: local businesses, merchants, schools, and non-profits. All sponsored content is created in collaboration with the advertiser.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *