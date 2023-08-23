BALTIMORE, it’s a Barbieland World and we’re just living in it! Don’t miss out on our Barbie-themed Dance Party on 9/1 at Soundstage from 8pm – 12am! All ages welcome. Tickets range from $15 – $20.
What can you expect?
- 📸Plenty of Barbie-inspired photo walls so you can show off your Barbie-inspired looks!
- 🪩DJ playing all the bops from your favorite pop stars ft on the Barbie soundtrack like Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charlie XCX, Ava Max, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus+ more!
- 🍹Themed cocktails straight out of your Barbie Dreamland dreams
- 🌟Costume contest so you can show off all your Barbie or Kenough outfits!
- 🐴 Mojo Dojo Casa House free zone