The Scene: It’s Thursday, August 17, 2023. Only a few summer weeks left. But you still have to go to work the next morning, so can’t take off for a get-away just yet.

It’s super muggy, so outdoor happy hour is more like a weird, group sauna-soup made up of everyone at the bar, and not in a fun way. (Hey, was that thunder?)

Worse still: The O’s are off tonight.

How will you make something fun out of these waning hours of summer? By going to COMEDY BEASTS AT HARBOR EAST, where you will eat movie popcorn and Twizzlers and drink cocktails at a beautiful live show space nestled within an exquisitely air conditioned movie theater, right in the heart of everything cool-to-do in Harbor East.

Super-pro, genuinely hilarious comedians who tour all over the country will bring the super-zazz, ha-ha fun time right to you. But not with tired dad-jokes. These jokes have surprises, and music, and rabbit holes that pay off, and parts are kinda loud – but it’s OK because it’s always FUNNY yelling. This is a comedy EXPERIENCE.

COMEDY BEASTS is a new monthly headliner stand-up comedy series kicking off its first show at the Presidential Lounge at Harbor East Cinemas on – you guessed it – Thursday, August 17 at 7pm. Each show will spotlight the best headliners with comedy roots in Baltimore and the mid-Atlantic.

The kick-off show stars headliner (& Little Italy, B’more resident) BLAIRE POSTMAN, an unexpected, high-energy stand-up with no chill. Blaire’s been featured by Slate Magazine, on nationally renowned podcasts including “The Jackie & Laurie Show,” & “Just Between Us,” and on NBC streaming channels across the U.S. with her show-stopping stand-up bit “The History of Super Bowl Halftime Shows”.

Blaire performs at cool-kid NYC stand-up clubs & alt venues, and headlines indy clubs nationwide (including regionally at fan-favorite venues such as Arlington Drafthouse, DC Comedy Loft and Church of Satire). She also tours theaters and colleges around the country with her solo show – LADY ADHD – garnering rave reviews from SF Sketchfest to Caveat Theater in New York.

She’ll be joined by special guests , musical comedy duo GriefCat! and Baltimore comedy darling, Elizabeth Norman.

GriefCat, described as “Local Favorites” by Washington City Paper, is comprised of veteran singer-songwriters Louisa Hall and Annie Nardolilli.

Their hilarious songs – including the viral hit “Revolution! (Poop at Work)” – have a unique sound akin to Flight of the Conchords, mixed with a little Dolly Parton and an indie flair. They’ve been featured by ABC News and are favorites at venues like the 9:30 Club, the Music Center at Strathmore & Rockwood Music Hall (NYC). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Griefcat (@griefcatpartytime)

Baltimore native, Elizabeth Norman, has opened for headliners at the DC Improv such as Emma Wilmann, and performed at Tig Notaro’s Bentzen Ball. She’s crushed at the DC Improv, Magooby’s Jokehouse, the Ottobar Mainstage, and a wide variety of dive bars!

ADDITIONAL UPCOMING “COMEDY BEASTS” SHOWS!

TH, SEPT. 21: Headliner FRANQI FRENCH from “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the world famous Comedy Cellar in NYC & “Pause with Sam Jay” on HBO

TH, OCT. 12: Headliner JOHN CONROY from “Laughs on FOX,” the Kennedy Center, DC Improv & The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

Like this: Like Loading...