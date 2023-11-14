Comedy Beasts returns to Harbor East Cinemas in Baltimore Thursday, November 16, headlined by Baltimore’s own irreverent, fast-riffing and cutting edge commentator on the state of everything Umar Khan (Kennedy Center, the Warner Theatre, 9:30 Club) leading a night of crushing comedy and unforgettable entertainment.

(And, YES! The full bar and the snack bar WILL be open!)

Headliner: Umar Khan

Umar Khan is a Baltimore comedy veteran with no filter. Known for his quick wit and razor-sharp humor, Umar has graced stages across Baltimore, DC, and beyond. With three comedy specials on YouTube, including “Let’s Talk About It!”—a fully improvised crowd work special—Umar has proven himself as a true comedy sensation. He has performed at prestigious venues such as The DC Improv, Warner Theater, 9:30 Club, The Kennedy Center, and more – and even roasted (lightly) Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (it went well enough to get Umar an invitation to the Raven’s Mayor’s Suite.) Umar has shared the stage with comedy heavyweights like Hasan Minhaj, Todd Barry, Joe List and Greg Fitzsimmons – but he’s a force unto himself.

Feature Act: Mike Quindlen

Joining the Comedy Beasts lineup is Mike Quindlen, a comic, actor, and writer known for his incisive observations and fearless comedic style. His comedy takes aim at hypocrisy, often including his own, making audiences both laugh and think. Mike is a beloved figure in the Baltimore comedy scene, as evidenced by his recognition in Baltimore Magazine’s “Best of Baltimore” edition in 2022. As the host of the longest-running monthly comedy show in Baltimore and the founder of the Ellicott Silly Comedy Festival, Mike has left an indelible mark on the local comedy community. He has also opened for legendary comedians such as John Witherspoon, Doug Stanhope, JB Smoove, and Alonzo Bodden.

Host (& Producer): Blaire Postman

Your host & producer is comedian and writer/performer, Blaire Postman: an unexpected, high-energy, Gen X comedian with no chill. She’s been featured by Slate Magazine, PBS NewsHour, fancy comedy festivals, and nationally renowned podcasts. Blaire tours her solo show – “LADY ADHD” – to theaters and colleges nationwide, garnering rave reviews everywhere from SF Sketchfest to Caveat Theater in New York. She headlines indy stand-up comedy clubs all over the country, and you can see and follow her hyperfocus-fueled comedy on instagram, TikTok, and sample videos of her standup & “LADY ADHD” on her website. She also owns an array of web domain names for projects she will never launch.

“Comedy Beasts” is also proud to support Community Partner, the Baltimore Humane Society. You know who needs unconditional love? ALL OF US!!

What more motivation do you need? GET. THOSE. TICKETS!

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Harbor East Cinemas, Baltimore, MD

Tickets: Available at the venue and online

