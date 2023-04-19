A memorial concert Wednesday night will pay tribute to Freddie Gray, who died eight years ago this day from injuries he sustained in police custody.

Rise Bmore will honor Gray’s memory with a free evening of words and music at 8 p.m. Wednesday at 2640 Space, located at 2640 Saint Paul St.

The concert will feature performances by Analysis, Sanahara Ama Chandra, Jabari Exum, Eze Jackson, and A’niya Taylor.

Gray died on April 19, 2015, seven days after Baltimore police chased and arrested him for a switchblade they alleged they saw in his pocket. They dragged him into a police van after he was handcuffed and, while being transported in the van without a seatbelt, he suffered severe spinal injury. According to the Washington Post, “medical experts on both sides of the case compared his injury to those sustained when someone dives into too-shallow water.”

Gray’s hospitalization and death resulted in weeks of unrest in Baltimore directed at police for his death, and many viewed the protests as a culmination of the long history of tension between the city’s police and its Black population, and racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

The six officers involved were suspended, and on May 1, 2015, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office filed criminal charges against them after the medical examiner’s office ruled Gray’s death a homicide. One trial ended in a mistrial, another with acquittal, and charges against other officers were dropped.

Many on Twitter remembered Gray on the day of his death, saying he should still be alive. Freddie Gray should still be alive today. pic.twitter.com/FrqLIVb8nK — Equal Justice USA (@EJUSA) April 19, 2023 Today marks 8 years since Freddie Gray was murdered by police officers. We stand in solidarity and love with his family and loved ones. #freddiegray #educate2endhate #jtmfoundation #education #racisminamerica #educateyourself #stopracism pic.twitter.com/zIOsm5wpQN — Joan Trumpauer Mulholland Foundation (@educate2endhate) April 19, 2023 Seven years ago #OTD, Freddie Gray died after Baltimore police transported him in a van without securing him.



His death was entirely preventable. We honor his life and continue to demand an end to the system that enables police to kill Black individuals. pic.twitter.com/pecc0E4vS1 — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) April 19, 2023 #FreddieGray should be alive today. On this day in 2015, #Baltimore police arrested him and put him in a police van for possession of a "switchblade." 45 mins later, he was found unconscious & not breathing with his spinal cord nearly severed. He died 7 days later. He was 25. pic.twitter.com/aySmr6YA6J — National Urban League (@NatUrbanLeague) April 19, 2023 8 years ago on April 12th, cops attacked Freddie Gray after he made eye contact with a cop. They broke his neck. He died a week later. In the QT are some stories on a few protests soon after his death.



Justice for Freddie Gray, Tyrone West, and all victims of police brutality. https://t.co/6Z837XZD6T — caitlin goldblatt (@trustpunch) April 14, 2023 8 years ago, Freddie Gray died due to injuries from police brutality In honor of his life, we must keep fighting for police reform.



No one should suffer police brutality or die at the hands the police. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) April 19, 2023

Rise Bmore invites attendees to come early to join them in participating in the 508th West Wednesday, which will start at 6:30 p.m. No reservation is required.

The weekly demonstration is organized by West Coalition and founded by Tawanda Jones to advocate for justice for her brother, Tyrone West — who died in police custody in 2013 — and all victims of police violence. Jones and others have met every Wednesday night for 507 weeks. Tonight’s joint demonstration with Rise Bmore will be the 508th. For the first time since 2019, Rise Bmore will be a live, in-person event! Please save the date – Tuesday, April 19th at 8:00pm at 2640 Space – and follow us here, and on IG and FB at @risebmore, for more details!#risebmore #baltimore #2022 pic.twitter.com/mVgSJ9mg4J — RiseBmore (@RiseBmore) April 2, 2022

To register for the concert honoring Gray, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...