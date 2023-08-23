Starting next fall, Coppin State University full-time undergraduate students from 33 states and U.S. territories outside of Maryland will be able to pay tuition at the in-state rate.

The change is a result of a proposal that the University System of Maryland Board of Regents approved earlier this year during a meeting at Coppin State.

“At a time where more individuals and families are questioning the value and cost of higher education, our goal is to reduce barriers and increase access to the quality education Coppin State University provides, at an affordable price.” said Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins in a statement. “Coppin State gives our students a transformative educational experience in an environment that nurtures, challenges, and empowers them, regardless of their racial or socioeconomic background. Although our students graduate with student loan debt below the national average, with this initiative, we are demonstrating the return on investment for degree-seekers, by further reducing the financial cost, and allowing students to enjoy the holistic experience of their college years.”

The in-state tuition rate offer will apply to prospective students living in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Coppin State’s student body for the 2022-2023 academic year was 85 percent in-state students and 15 percent out-of-state students.

With the new policy, Coppin State aims to recruit more out-of-state students, and ensure that grants, scholarships, and other funds further reduce the cost of education for out-of-state lower-income students, university officials said.

Tuition and fees for full-time undergraduate students taking 12 or more credits is $7,001 per year.

Once students are admitted and enroll at Coppin State, the in-state tuition rate will be applied to them.

Returning undergraduate students or students pursuing a graduate or doctoral degree will not be eligible for the in-state tuition offer for out-of-state students.

Coppin State reports that 70 percent of its graduates choose to stay in Maryland after they graduate, and 48 percent choose to live and work in Baltimore City.

Like this: Like Loading...