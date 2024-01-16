Snow days have arrived, bringing a flurry of delights from snow castles to sledding, snowballs to snow angels. The sheer joy in a billow of fresh snow that’s four inches deep is undeniable—unless you’re a chilly child, of course.

As temperatures dip, ensuring your children revel in outdoor play requires the right gear. So, we turned the Children’s Garden teachers at the Waldorf School of Baltimore (aka warmth experts) for their essential advice. In a desert-island-style scenario, we asked: What’s the key to keeping children warm, comfortable and happily playing outdoors when temperatures plummet? Here’s their heartfelt wisdom:

Ms. Hannah Moorehead: Embrace the warmth of a wool base layer—it’s a worthwhile investment for a cozy winter outdoors.

Ms. Jackie Beach: It’s all about the base layer—your go-to for transforming outdoor experiences.

Ms. Tiffany Hamm: A wool sweater is the ultimate versatile layer for every chilly adventure.

Ms. Lida Lawrence: Equip them with a silk base layer, snacks at the ready and a mug of warm tea for added comfort.

Ms. Tara Robinson: Top it off with a wool hat that snugly covers those precious ears.

Ms. Colleen McGlory: I swear by the game-changing wool base layer and the simplicity of double socks.

Ms. Haley Snyder: Face wet-snow days with confidence—opt for a completely waterproof outer layer. Scandinavian brands, with their top-notch waterproof ratings, have you covered.

Ms. Heather Maranto: Keep little hands snug with an abundance of stretchy, well-fitting gloves on hand.



