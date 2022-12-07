Apple crisp cold brew latte. Photo courtesy of Culture Cup Cafe.



Bringing food, love and remembrance to the community, Culture Cup Café will soon welcome customers to its new Patterson Park location.

The café is scheduled to open Dec. 23, but that opening could come sooner.

The business will offer different loose leaf teas, fruit teas, milk teas, a limited variety of coffee options, espresso options, and more.

Owner Renee Harris, a Washington D.C. native who often sells her homemade baked goods at pop-ups around the D.C. and Maryland region, has a love for baking, cooking, food, and all kinds of tea. That motivated her to open a shop where she could deliver all of that and offer something for everyone.

Marie’s Café LLC, the parent company of Culture Cup Café, was inspired by Harris’s mother, who passed away in 2017.

“My mother had a love for life. She would put her energy and focus on everyone else,” says Harris. “I decided in her passing I would focus my energy on doing what I love and creating a legacy to say ‘I did this.’”

Originally the shop was opening under the name Maria’s Café, but there is a breakfast restaurant in Canton named Simply Marie’s.

“I wanted to respect that café that had already been there and been established,” Harris says. “If somebody was searching for them or if someone was searching for us, I didn’t want to blur the lines.”

Finding a name was “a struggle,” as Harris put it. “But I still wanted to have something that embodies the memory of my mother. Everyone drinks coffee and a lot of people drink tea, so I wanted to bring both of those cultures together. We have all of those cultures in one community and I wanted to have something for everyone, hence the Culture Cup.”

In addition to being a place where customers will be able to relax and listen to good music of all genres, Harris plans for the shop to be that friendly neighborhood spot where everybody knows your name.

“I want them to come into a welcoming atmosphere where people love what we have, love our energy. And I want to make them smile. Even if they are having a bad day, I want them to walk out with a smile on their face.”

Follow Culture Cups Cafés Instagram for updates and more information.

