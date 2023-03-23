Now that spring has sprung, Marylanders will soon be looking to local waterways for some outdoor fun.

Next month, the passenger pedal boat Paddle Club Baltimore will hit the Inner Harbor waters.

The 30-foot catamaran-style cycle boat will depart from the Harborview Marina next to Little Havana off Key Highway, and explore Baltimore’s waterfront spots.

Seating up to 20 passengers and powered by pedaling at the group’s pace, the boat is ideal for group celebrations, events, and sightseeing. It also has a motor option.

The new Harbor boating activity is provided by local boat tour company, Sea Suites Cruises. The company was founded by childhood friends Jack Maher and Jack Walten, who became friends in preschool because they shared the same first name.

In 2018, the duo began Washington D.C.’s first pontoon pedal boat, the Potomac Paddle Club. Shortly after, they launched a D.C. tiki boat bar on the Potomac River, the Potomac Tiki Club, followed by Paddle Club RVA in Richmond.

Sea Suites Cruises will also offer an Annapolis tiki boat, the Naptown Tiki Club. Up to 16 passengers can cruise down Ego Alley, into the Annapolis Harbor, and past the Naval Academy.

Sea Suites Cruises tiki boat bar. Photo courtesy of Sea Suites Cruises.

“We’re excited to bring the fun to Maryland,” Walten said. “Baltimore and Annapolis are iconic locations with incredible sightseeing opportunities, primed for cruising along the water.”

All boats come with bluetooth speakers, cup holders, coolers, ice, USB charging stations, a private bathroom, and a licensed captain onboard.

Passengers are welcomed to bring their own food and beverages, including beer, wine, and seltzers.

“We look forward to welcoming groups at both locations that are looking for a unique outing, a new adventure in their own backyard and a memorable way to celebrate with colleagues, friends and family,” Walten said.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Seasuitecruises.com.

