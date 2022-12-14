An ornament hangs on a Christmas tree. Photo by Vasile Cotovanu/Flickr Creative Commons.

With less than two weeks left until a visit from Old Saint Nick, Marylanders are embracing the holiday season with their favorite Christmas flicks.

In Maryland, residents are throwing it back to the ’90s, with the most-searched Christmas movie being “Home Alone,” according to a study by educational research company Scholaroo.

The 1990 film stars a young Macaulay Culkin as 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left by himself at home while his family travels to France for the holidays. When two burglars – Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) – target the McCallister house, Kevin must defend his home with an elaborate array of homemade traps.

Maryland wasn’t alone with its choice. A total of 18 states shared “Home Alone” as their most-searched holiday movie.

But the Christmas movie that secured the top spot among the most states was the 2018 animated version of “The Grinch.”

Based on author Dr. Seuss’s 1957 book “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” the latest film adaptation was the most-searched among 23 states in all. Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the Christmas-hating, green-furred character.

New this year was the 2022 romantic comedy “Falling for Christmas,” starring Lindsay Lohan as a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident and who winds up in the care of a ski lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his family.

“Falling for Christmas,” which was released on Netflix last month, was the most-searched Christmas movie in eight states.

Alaska was the only state where “The Nutcracker” was the most-searched Christmas movie.

For Marylanders, “The Grinch” was second most-searched, followed by “Falling for Christmas” in third, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (the 2000 adaptation starring Jim Carey as the titular character) in fourth, and “The Nutcracker” in fifth.

Other movies that made the top five for some of the other states were “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Elf,” “The Christmas Chronicles,” and “Groundhog Day.”

Scholaroo’s data team determined the most searched holiday movie in each U.S. state based analysis of 2022 digital trends.

