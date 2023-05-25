Catch David Cross June 9th at Rams Head Live, during his 51-city spring North American tour, David Cross: Worst Daddy In The World. David will donate $2.00 from every ticket sold to The Innocence Project.

Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee, David Cross is an inventive performer, writer, and producer on stage and screen.

On February 12, 2022, David premiered his comedy special, David Cross: I’m From The Future, as a livestream event available internationally on his website. Recorded on November 8, 2021 in Brooklyn, NY, the special finds Cross reflecting on life during the pandemic, euthanizing a pet, The Gettysburg Address, the true power of wishes, and so much more. David’s 2019 comedy special, David Cross: Oh Come On, is available on Amazon Prime and Peacock. He was nominated for two Grammy Awards for the albums, …America…Great, and Shut Up You F***ing Baby, and his comedy special, David Cross: The Pride is Back, was named one of the 25 best stand-up comedy specials and concert films of all time by Rolling Stone in July 2015.

David will join the cast of the Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, for their fourth and final season. In 2021, David starred in the National Geographic series, Genius: Aretha, portraying famed music producer, Jerry Wexler, opposite Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin; he made guest appearances in the, critically-acclaimed HBO Max miniseries, Station Eleven; and starred in the HBO Max film, 8-Bit Christmas. Other groundbreaking TV credits include Arrested Development, Goliath, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, Mr. Show with Bob and David, Freak Show, and The Ben Stiller Show.

In 2020, David received rave reviews for his starring role in the dramatic film, The Dark Divide, and in 2018, he was part of the ensemble cast with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in Steven Spielberg’s The Post. David released the indie film Hits, which he wrote and directed, and he has appeared in numerous films including Kill Your Darlings, It’s a Disaster, Abel, Year One, Waiting for Guffman, Men in Black and Men in Black II, Ghost World, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Pitch Perfect 2, I’m Not There, and he provided his vocal talents for several animated films, including Megamind, the Kung Fu Panda franchise and Curious George.

For more visit David’s website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Phone-Free Event: This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space. Anyone seen using a cellphone or recording device during the performance will be immediately escorted out of the venue. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience. Please note: this is NOT a Yondr event.

