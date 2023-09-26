At Lexington, Broadway, Hollins, Northeast and Avenue markets, you can find fresh food, prepared food and special retail items that include flowers, gifts, seasonings and more. The markets are a one-stop shop for a variety of everyday needs. If you’re too busy to cook, you can order in or pick up takeout meals from some of the best, diverse food purveyors in the City. For more information about all of the markets, visit www.baltimoremarkets.org and www.lexingtonmarket.com.

Support Baltimore by buying local

The markets offer a true taste of Baltimore, with local dishes and international flavors from one-of-a-kind merchants. Are you looking for a unique gift that says “Baltimore”? Do you want to support the local economy and small businesses? Look no further than the specialty soaps, teas, gifts and even books, offered at all of the Markets.

Meet the Markets

Lexington Market

When we say that Lexington Market has “something for everyone,” it’s because after more than 200 years in operation, it still prides itself on having a diverse mix of local food and service vendors who are deeply rooted in Baltimore. Learn more about what makes the market famous and visit to see what’s happening at its new building in person! Also, isit the new outdoor plaza that has hosted the return of the Crab Derby, Bromo Art Walk and live music. If you are looking for a unique and truly Baltimore place to host your next event, the Baltimore Room, Lexington Market’s private event space is available for rent.



Click here to meet the complete lineup of merchants that are open and the remaining merchants that are coming soon as well as the great schedule of events that is updated regularly.

Avenue Market

Avenue Market, formerly known as Lafayette Market has provided access to fresh and prepared food for the surrounding neighborhoods of Upton, Sandtown, Druid Heights, Madison Park, Penn North, Reservoir Hill, and Bolton Hill for over a century. Back in February, Baltimore Public Markets announced an award of $5 million to support a transformation project that will begin in 2024. The Reimagine Avenue Market effort, will allow for improvements to provide access to healthy foods for area residents, support local entrepreneurs seeking to grow their businesses and provide more jobs for the surrounding communities.

Broadway Market

Foodies who like having the option to eat in or carry out or order online will enjoy the Broadway Market’s 11 merchants in the dynamic Fells Point neighborhood. Coming in the new year will be a renovation of the market’s outdoor plaza that will create an improved outdoor space that is more attractive and functional.

Hollins Market

While Hollins Market is closed for construction, BPMC is excited to share that upon reopening later this year, the market will have renovated seven new stalls and is actively looking for merchants to operate them. The stalls will include the following: bakery, deli /salad, grocery, international (prepared), poultry (fresh and prepared), seafood (fresh and prepared) and a rotating pop-up stall. Located in Hollins Roundhouse community, a national historic district, Hollins Market serves the surrounding neighborhoods of Franklin Square, Poppleton, Union Square, Pigtown, Mount Clare, and Barre Circle – all part of the Southwest Partnership umbrella organization. Go to transformhollinsmarket.org for information about becoming a merchant.

Northeast Market

Northeast Market on the City’s east side offers the best of all worlds! You’ll find fresh produce meats and fish as well as a wide variety of prepared foods at the market. Along with several non-cooking stalls available for leasing, the market has extended its summer Maker’s at the Market program for local vendors and artisans to October 31. The program offers spaces for up to four vendors every Thursday to Saturday on a weekly rotation. Email leasing@baltimoremarkets.org for more information.

For more information on the markets, visit Baltimoremarkets.org or their individual sites below:

Lexington Market, 112 N. Eutaw St. Baltimore, MD 21201

Avenue Market, 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. Baltimore, MD 21217

Broadway Market, 1640-41 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD 21231

Hollins Market, 26 South Arlington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223

Northeast Market, 2101 East Monument St, Baltimore, MD 21205

Like this: Like Loading...