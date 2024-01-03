Archbishop Curley High School, a Catholic Franciscan high school for young men, has been an integral part of the Baltimore education landscape since 1961. Archbishop Curley celebrates our strong community as the place “Where Brotherhood Begins.” We welcome students from throughout the metro area allowing us to be a diverse school. We feel that it is important for us to continue to share our mission with others, so they are aware of all the great opportunities young men have who attend Archbishop Curley High School.

Archbishop Curley High School’s rigorous academic program challenges each student to develop the skills necessary for success in the college or university of his choice. Our dedicated faculty guide students through the learning process and help them maximize their potential. Curley’s required courses provide a firm foundation for future success, while introducing students to elective courses designed to open minds to future college majors and careers.

In the Franciscan education model, each Curley Man is engaged in an active learning environment that asks him to think, discuss, investigate and create. In these ways the student accepts more responsibility to grow in knowledge, thus preparing him to be a lifelong learner.

Archbishop Curley’s Honors Program is designed to challenge highly talented and motivated students to pursue Advanced Placement (AP) and Honors level courses. Archbishop Curley maintains relationships with several local colleges and universities, encouraging students to earn college credits through dual-enrollment opportunities. For an elite group of students, the St. Bonaventure Scholars Program offers an academic challenge beyond the standard honors curriculum.

The St. Anthony Program is a multifaceted college preparatory program intentionally designed for young men who require adaptive learning practices due to academic challenges, a diagnosed learning difference, or different learning styles. This program is meant to support students and provide its graduates with the tools necessary to succeed at the next level of education.

A competitive athletic program and a diverse arts program are also hallmarks of a Curley experience which values the individual and emphasizes the Five Franciscan Ideals in learning and life. It is truly a school “Where Brotherhood Begins.”

“When we started exploring high school options for our son, Curley is the first place we felt welcomed, not only for our son but for us as a family as well”. Parent of ’23 student

“Curley was the only school that my wife and I thought would accomplish the goals we had set for our sons. Curley really helped prepare both my sons for college and beyond” Parent of ’23 student.”

