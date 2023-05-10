POWERFUL PROKOFIEV & PASTORALE!

Sunday, May 14th at 3pm

Kraushaar Auditorium at Goucher College

1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Baltimore, MD

Celebrate Mother’s Day and Markand Thakar’s final concert as BCO’s Music Director this Sunday, May 14th at 3pm. Rising star violinist Keila Wakao performs Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No.2 in G minor and Maestro Thakar’s decades-long tenure comes to a brilliant finale in Beethoven’s transcendent Symphony No. 6 “Pastorale”.

Bring your mom and the family after brunch for a memorable performance you won’t forget! WBJC’s Jonathan Palevsky leads a pre-concert talk 45 minutes before the performance.

Ticket Info: $35 General Admission Tickets are available

Tickets are also available for purchase before the concert on-site at the BCO Box Office starting at 1:30pm. Receive 15% off your purchase of 3 full-price tickets or 25% off your purchase of 4+ full-price tickets. All students attend FREE! with valid student ID.

Email info@thebco.org for more information on how to reserve free student tickets.

Like this: Like Loading...