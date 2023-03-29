Lace up your skates and tighten your wheels because roller skating is coming to Hopkins Plaza starting this weekend.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Inc. will present Spring Break Skate on Friday, March 31, through Saturday, April 8.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own skates or rent a pair for one-hour skate sessions that start at the top of every hour.

“This is our first ever Spring Break Skate and we hope that it will be an annual tradition,” said Susan Brown, the Downtown Partnership’s events director.

“We had been admiring temporary roller skating events in other cities like Philadelphia and Charlotte for quite some time and thought that it would be an exciting addition to our events lineup,” Brown added. “Offering as a low-cost option for families during the break from school was a high priority for us; having it line up with the Orioles home opener and the opening of CFG Bank Arena was truly a bonus.”

The nine-day event will feature cuisine from local food trucks and vendors, including Royal Sauce, Dream Street Cuisine, cupcakes from Sistahs’ Sweets, Sweet Kam’s fresh squeezed lemonade, and shaved ice.

“We are privileged to work with many vendors throughout the year and we offered the opportunity to vend at Spring Break Skate to those who had applied to be a part of Pratt Street Market, which will return May 4,” Brown said. “We’re happy to spread the love over a handful of them. For example, our options for sweets rotate between Sistahs’ Sweets and Sweet Kam. Both of these businesses have incredible dessert options and we love that they are both run by young, black entrepreneurs.”

Themed skate nights include a 90s night highlighting classic tunes from the 1990s; Slow Jam Sunday, encouraging couples to take on the rink as a pair; Orioles night; family skate night; ladies night; and more.

Space is limited for each session and tickets must be purchased online in advance. There will not be any payment accepted on site.

Mark your calendars because Spring Break Skate is not the only spring event to look forward to from the Downtown Partnership.

This Friday, a new Cherry Blossom Pop-Up Bar will be open to the public on specific days, located in a vacant building at 1 E. Baltimore St.

“It is a great way to showcase an empty space in a new way with the hope to attract new tenants in the future. Plus, it’s just a really fun, limited-time experience,” Brown said.

The Downtown Partnership will also host the Pratt Street Market, which rotates a line-up of food truck vendors during lunch hours, starting May 4 and running until the fall. Additionally, the Bromo Art Walk will make its return on May 18 and residents can look forward to the Charles Street Promenade in June.

For more information on the Downtown Partnership’s upcoming events, visit their website.

Like this: Like Loading...