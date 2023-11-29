A four-month fellowship program just launched to support eight ecosystem builders as they expand their skillsets and capacity to support entrepreneurs in their communities.

According to a release sent to Technical.ly, the EcoMap PLACE Builder Fellowship, or PLACE (which stands for “Pava LaPere Award for Cultivating Ecosystems”) Builders, is inspired by the “enduring legacy” of the late namesake EcoMap Technologies founder. During her lifetime, LaPere played a key role in developing several accelerators like Emergence Baltimore, which she cofounded with EcoMap Director of Business Development Kevin Carter.

PLACE Builders will be partially overseen by Carter, who admitted to Technical.ly that the past two months since LaPere’s killing have been “brutal.” He also emphasized that this type of work was a passion for LaPere, who led entrepreneurship support efforts as far back as during her undergraduate years at Johns Hopkins. For the first iteration of the program, Carter said that references from within PLACE Builders’ own ecosystems and networks will be important.

“So a lot of what we’re gonna depend on is nominations,” Carter said, adding: “We just feel like there’s a really good opportunity to help get the word out and make sure that we are getting a good representation of focus on the ecosystems in different regions throughout the country.”

