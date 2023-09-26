The Baltimore tech community today is mourning the death of Pava LaPere, the cofounder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies.

LaPere, 26, was found dead at an apartment building in the 300 block of West Franklin Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to Baltimore Police Det. Freddie Talbert.

A Baltimore Police Department advisory said that a preliminary investigation revealed that a missing person’s call had been dispatched a short time prior. The advisory did not say who made the call, to which officers responded at about 11:34 a.m. on Monday. The department also noted that LaPere was found in the apartment complex “with signs of blunt-force trauma,” and that homicide detectives assumed control over the investigation.

