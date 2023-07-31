Baltimore Fishbowl’s concert series preview is back, this time giving readers a chance to experience the remainder of this summer’s concerts before the leaves fall off the trees.

When: Aug. 2

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion

About: Country music band The Chicks will kick off August in Columbia with a concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion. In 2020, The Chicks released their first album in 14 years, titled “Gaslighter.” They will be joined at Merriweather by Canadian group Wild Rivers.

When: Aug. 4

Where: Merriweather Post Pavilion

About: Hailing from Rockville, Maryland is O.A.R., who will perform with fellow rock band Goo Goo Dolls. O.A.R. released their 10th album, “The Arcade,” in July 2022. Meanwhile, the Goo Goo Dolls released their 13th studio album, “Chaos in Bloom,” in August 2022.

When: Aug. 11 (rescheduled from July 1)

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: LL Cool J’s The F.O.R.C.E Live Tour, his first headline tour in 30 years, is stopping in Baltimore. Performing with LL Cool J for each concert on the tour is The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip. Other special guests, such as Queen Latifah, Slick Rick and Common, could be making an appearance at his Baltimore show.

When: Aug. 17

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: It could be magic for Baltimore next month, when Barry Manilow performs at CFG Bank Arena on his self-titeld MANILOW tour. The Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-award-winning singer has released 31 studio albums, including his most recent in 2020.

When: Aug. 19

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: Lionel Ritchie and Earth, Wind & Fire are coming together for the Sing A Song All Night Long Tour. The North American Tour kicks off on Aug. 4 before stopping at CFG Bank Arena for the tour’s ninth performance.

When: Aug. 25

Where: Power Plant Live

About: Steve Aoki will be performing for a 21-and-over crowd at Power Plant Live for the Coors Light Block Party. Aoki will be all over the map, performing in Spain two days before Baltimore, and then doing a show in Las Vegas the day after.

When: Sept. 3

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour stops in Baltimore in early September, featuring special guests The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho. The tour is featuring Lil Baby’s most recent album, “It’s Only Me,” which he released on Oct. 14, 2022. The tour kicks off from Houston on July 26.

When: Sept. 9

Where: Camden Yards

About: For the first time since 2017, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are on tour. The group already played in Baltimore in early April at CFG Bank Arena, the first concert there since renovations were completed. Springsteen will be performing at Camden Yards this time around, a venue that is becoming more popular for artists looking to play in Charm City.

When: Sept. 15

Where: Camden Yards

About: The 2023 Birdland Summer Music Series concludes with Brett Young playing a postgame concert for fans after the Orioles’ 7:05 p.m. game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Andy Grammer and DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) also performed as part of the summer music series this year.

When: Sept. 19

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: 50 Cent will be taking the stage at CFG Bank Arena, along with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih. The concert is part of 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour, which could be his last tour. Baltimore will be one of the final stops in North America before he travels overseas to play shows in Europe and Australia.

When: Sept. 22

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: One night, five albums, three brothers. Kevin, Joe and Nick are returning to Baltimore after last performing here in April at Baltimore Soundstage. The Jonas Brothers released their sixth studio album, straightforwardly titled “The Album,” in May 2023.

When: Sept. 28

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: SZA is coming to Baltimore for one performance at CFG Bank Arena as part of her SOS Tour, featuring her album “SOS,” which was released in December 2022. Her show at CFG Bank Arena is the fifth stop on her tour.

