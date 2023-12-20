The Baltimore City Department of Public Works mailed residents their calendar for 2024 this week – and it contains at least a few errors, including missing or extra dates.

The 2024 calendar contains the dates and times of street sweeping, special collection dates, and links to educational resources.

But social media users were quick to spot some mistakes in the city’s calendar.

September is supposed to only have 30 days, but the calendar tacks an extra day onto the end of the month, creating the fictitious Sept. 31 on what should be Oct. 1, a Tuesday.

The October page correctly begins on that Tuesday, but as the month progresses new issues crop up. Oct. 22, which should fall on the fourth Tuesday of that month, is omitted completely. Instead, the calendar lists Oct. 21 on that Monday (which is correct) and jumps to Oct. 23 on that Tuesday (Oct. 23 should be that Wednesday).

From there on, the remaining dates in the month are one weekday off. Note that street sweeping in the northeast and southwest quadrants is supposed to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23 (not Oct. 24). The rain date of the DPW shred event should be Friday, Oct. 25 (not Oct. 26).

Like September, November was gifted an extra day, making it a 31-day month when in reality it should only have 30 days. Fortunately the calendar gets back on track in December.

The 2024 Baltimore DPW calendar is full of mistakes. A prominent one is that they added a day to November, and removed October 22. Weird stuff @BaltimoreDPW! Anyway still a highlight of the year to get our annual calendar! pic.twitter.com/1J98S0ocuL — katie (@sweatnap) December 20, 2023

X user @sweatnap was one of the first on “Baltimore Twitter” to notice the mistakes.

Despite the errors, they remained thankful to receive their city calendar.

“Anyway still a highlight of the year to get our annual calendar!” @sweatnap wrote.

Plus, they added, it’s a great excuse if you flake on plans in the new year.

“Look, a lot of us here in Baltimore are already confused and hanging on by a thread so if we show up to things on the wrong date we can use this as an excuse!”

Other social media users weighed in on the calendar kerfuffle with their own humorous quips.

“In Baltimore, we live outside of the time/space continuum and it shows,” writes Rahne Alexander.

in baltimore, we live outside of the time/space continuum and it shows https://t.co/gMOXYXVFN7 — charm city art spice (@RahneAlexander) December 20, 2023

X user @regularguy posted a GIF of “Parks and Recreation” character April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) saying “I didn’t think March 31st existed.” For those unfamiliar with the televison show or who just need a refresher, April schedules her boss Ron Swanson’s (Nick Offerman) meetings with Pawnee, Indiana community members — 93 in total — all for March 31 because she incorrectly believed March only has 30 days. (Fortunately, Baltimore’s calendar does get that much right.)

Another user, @weebilsurglace, jokingly praised the city for including Election Day, including both the primary election on May 14 and the general election on Nov. 5.

that is an important one! — katie (@sweatnap) December 20, 2023

User @natalka523 said the calendar would be their excuse for any late bills.

My bills aren't late. I follow the Baltimore City calendar not the Gregorian calendar. — N 🇺🇦 (@natalka523) December 20, 2023

User @RichardFeinste2 called the calendar a “collectors edition.”

In a message at the front of the calendar, Mayor Brandon Scott wrote “Each image featured in this calendar tells the story of the collective efforts of our residents, business owners, and community-based organizations to reduce our carbon footprint, enhance our green spaces, and promote clean communities and neighborhoods throughout our City. The storyof progress and hope for the future shines through every page.”

But user @clochary called the photo selection a “lost opportunity.”

“The city is so beautiful, and even the nuts and bolts of public works can be presented in a visually interesting way. And the calendar always looks like a bunch of iPhone photos,” they wrote.

HOW do they select the photos for these calendars? The city is so beautiful, and even the nuts and bolts of public works can be presented in a visually interesting way. And the calendar always looks like a bunch of iPhone photos. Such a lost opportunity. — … (@clochary) December 20, 2023

Baltimore Fishbowl has reached out to DPW for comment. This article will be updated with their response.

Like this: Like Loading...