Fall is in the air and with it comes a new season of concerts, featuring a wide range of artists and genres.

From classic rock to pop, there’s something for everyone on this fall’s concert calendar. Whether you’re a fan of big-name headliners or smaller, more intimate shows, you’re sure to find something to your taste.

Here’s a preview of just a few of the hottest fall concerts happening around Baltimore:

When: Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

Where: Baltimore Soundstage

About: A frequently touring act, Freddie Gibbs is known most recently for his 2020 Grammy-nominated album “Alfredo.” Freddie Gibbs, also known as Freddie Kane or Skinny Suge, is one of the most respected and lyrical rappers in mainstream hip-hop.

When: Oct. 20, 8 p.m.

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: The Pop/blues musician John Mayer is one of the biggest artists to play in Baltimore this fall. He is known for his skilled guitar play, and his acoustic soft rock is family-friendly music that appeals to a wide audience. JP Saxe will open for John Mayer.

When: Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: Daigle is known for her powerful vocals and songs of faith. She is one of the most popular Christian music artists in the country. She has won two Grammy Awards, seven GMA Dove Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and two American Music Awards. She has also had four No. 1 singles on both the Billboard Christian Airplay and Hot Christian Songs chart.

When: Oct. 24, 7pm

Where: Baltimore Soundstage

About: DIIV is a band from Brooklyn, New York. Formed in 2012, they’ve been a popular band in mainstream indie rock for over a decade. Their music combines grunge-like guitar riffs with a shoegazey sound. A Country Western will open for DIIV.

When: Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Baltimore Soundstage

About: Punk band Bad Religion’s North American tour winds down as they perform their penultimate show at the Baltimore Soundstage. As one of the pioneering bands of punk, the Los Angeles-based band will perform over 20 tracks from their classic discography.

When: Nov. 04, 8 p.m.

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: The popular hybrid hip-hop-R&B artist continues his Nostalgia tour. As the 2021 Billboard Music Top New Artist Award Winner, Rod Wave’s music is responsible for expanding what is considered mainstream hip-hop through his vocal range and soul influences. Special guests Ari Lennox, G Herbo, Toosii, and Eelmatic will also perform.

When: Nov. 08, 7:30 p.m.

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: The 1975 is an English pop rock band. The band’s music is eclectic, drawing on a variety of genres, including pop, rock, electronica, and R&B. Their lyrics often deal with themes of love, loss, sex, and identity.

When: Nov. 10, 8 p.m.

Where: Live! Casino & Hotel

About: The Beach Boys are one of the most popular and influential rock bands of all time. Formed in 1961, the band is known for its vocal harmonies, adolescent-oriented lyrics, and musical ingenuity. They drew on the music of older pop vocal groups, 1950s rock and roll, and black R&B to create their unique sound.

When: Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: The Rock-N-Roll legends stop in Baltimore for their End of The Road Tour. Baltimore is the second to last city the legendary band will ever tour. The band will end its final tour two days later in New York City.

When: Dec 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: CFG Bank Arena

About: Travis Scott stops in Baltimore on his Circus Maximus tour. The Houston-based rapper’s tour is his first since the Astroworld Festival tragedy nearly two years ago. With a sound that blends lo-fi with traditional hip-hop, Travis Scott is considered one of the most culturally influential rap artists alive.

When: Dec 15, 7:30pm

Where: CFG Bank Arena

Just in time for Christmas, Mariah Carey – Mimi to her fans – will come to town to sing her classic, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” along with other holiday hits for her performance, billed as the “Mariah Carey Christmas Show.”

