The Baltimore City Fire Department is reeling from the loss of two of its firefighters who succumbed to injuries they’d sustained while fighting a fire on Oct. 19, and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is trying to ease the pain for the fire department and the two men’s families in whatever ways they can.

The seafood restaurant will offer free meals to firefighters through Oct. 29, and will hold a fundraiser for the families of the two firefighters on Nov. 19.

In a tweet, Jimmy’s wrote,

The Jimmy’s Family is saddened by the tragic deaths of Dillon Rinaldo and Rodney Pitts. Both heroes succumbed to injuries while battling fires in Baltimore City on October 19th. All firefighters will received [sic] free meals at Jimmy’s through October 29th. We will also be planning a fundraiser for the families of both men, which will take place on November 19th. We ask God to wrap His loving arms around their loved ones.

The Jimmy's Family is saddened by the tragic deaths of Dillon Rinaldo and Rodney Pitts. Both heroes succumbed to injuries while battling fires in Baltimore City on October 19th.



All firefighters will received free meals at Jimmy's through October 29th. We will also be planning a… pic.twitter.com/5Q9EydJPt0 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) October 25, 2023

Lt. Dillon Rinaldo died on Oct. 25 after taking a turn for the worse early this week. He’d been hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center since Oct. 19. Rodney Pitts III, who’d only been a firefighter for one year, died from his injuries on the night of the fire. The blaze had ignited a group of rowhomes on the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood has been a staple in Baltimore since 1974, founded by the late Dimitrios “Jimmy” Minadakis. His sons now own the restaurant, and one of them, Tony, is the chef. The restaurant has been featured on “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” and more.

Many on X (formerly Twitter) greeted the news of the restaurant’s support of the Fire Department, and the two fallen firefighters’ families with gratitude.

You guys are the best. You truly represent all that is good in this city. — Derek Spector (@StrongHands57) October 25, 2023

Let us know how to support these families when plans are finalized. — Scott Swinney (@ScottSwinney2) October 25, 2023

Class act — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 26, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...