One of our favorite events of the year – the Family Fall Festival at Start Bright Farm. This Saturday, November 4, is the perfect day to bring the family out to the farm to enjoy food, music, farm tours, shopping, and activities. Don’t forget to start your holiday shopping (or any type of shopping) at the Barn Market.

Star Bright Farm Fall Family Festival

10:30am – 5:00pm

$20

Kids under 12 FREE

Leashed dog friendly

No outside food or beverages

Celebrate fall and join Star Bright Farm this Saturday, 11/4, for a day of music, food, wagon rides, straw bale maze and pet donkeys. This year will have the favorite kid’s straw bale maze, tours with farmer Peter, tractor wagon rides, and furry donkey friends Puzzle and Puddlegum – who love hugs! The Barn Market will be fully stocked for all of your seasonal shopping. Plan ahead… Christmas is right around the corner!

Music will be played throughout the day, including the Mayo family Band playing from 11:00-2:00, and Caleb Stine playing from 2:30-5:30.

John Brown’s Butchery will be flipping burgers with delicious vegetarian options/sides. The Shooting Star Cafe will satisfy breakfast needs (made by Doughrun bakery) along with vegetarian organic butternut squash soup and Star Bright Farm’s popular charcuterie boards and other snacks. For sips, Vineyards and Diamondback Brewing will have your libations covered. Non alcoholic drinks are available in the cafe, including all natural sodas, lavender lemonade, and water.

As a reminder, NO outside food or beverage please as we want to support our vendors

Bring your own chairs or picnic blankets.

Barn Market

Star Bright Farm has started to load up the Barn Market with some fun unique gifts for the holidays. Never too early to get ahead on Holiday Shopping. From Belgium holiday linens, to kids enamelware bake and tea sets, you will not find these items anywhere else locally! Filled with artisan made gifts, the market is filled with products for bath, body, home and garden. Stop by or take a look online.

FALL HOURS:

Friday: By appointment only

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Private shopping is available if these times do not work. Please text, call or email Helen:

410.303.8030

helen@starbright-farm.com

