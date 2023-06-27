The family of Frank X. Gallagher Jr. is filing a wrongful death civil suit against the Archdiocese of Baltimore, St. Mary’s Seminary and University and the Society of St. Sulpice Foundation; the first suit brought by victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Baltimore church employees since the Maryland Attorney General released a damning report implicating more than 150 priests in April.

The suit alleges that seminarian Mark Haight abused Gallagher as a teenage boy when he was working as a night receptionist at St. Mary’s Seminary in the mid-1970s. Gallagher confronted the church about the events in 2002, where, the suit says, he was met with denials and apathy toward corrective action.

“In one of his letters, he says ‘that the betrayal occurred for him in 1974 [with the abuse], as well as in 2002,’” said Flannery Gallagher, Frank’s daughter, during a Tuesday press conference in Baltimore. “It compounded the devastation that he already felt, especially because the church was failing to help other survivors or engage in other prevention efforts.”

The family is seeking damages for the untimely death of Gallagher in 2022 at the age of 62 from a drug overdose.

Read more at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...