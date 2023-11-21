Celebrate on Federal Hill, with lots of “Shop Local Surprises.”

Share the joy of the holidays and head to Federal Hill for a little cheer this season. Take a look at some of the upcoming festive events where you can check off that list, shop, dine and enjoy the holiday magic in Federal Hill.

Small Business Saturday Nov 25th 10am -5pm.

Grab your Small Business Recyclable Tote Bag filled with special offers for the holidays. Stop by the Federal Hill Main Street Visitors Center with a “shop local” store purchase receipt, and get yours before they’re gone! But that’s not all! Showing your receipt will also enter you for a chance to win one of TWO giveaway baskets with local goodies. All the more reason to shop Fed Hill!

Twilight Holiday Madness Friday Dec 1st 4pm – 8pm

Specials that get bigger as the night goes on with goodies & deals in every store. Enjoy progressive sales at your favorite local boutiques. There’s no better way to spend a Saturday night than with a bunch of friends supporting local business while sipping drinks and enjoying charcuterie on site. PLUS, carolers and Santa Claus will be walking around!

Did you know?

Federal Hill is the new ice cream and sweet shop neighborhood with over 12 bakeries, cookies, cupcakes, donuts and Ice Cream Locations. Stop by for a sweet taste of Federal Hill.

Need gift ideas? Check out Federal Hill’s Gift Guide!

When Shopping Local, we re-invest in our neighborhoods, while helping businesses thrive.

