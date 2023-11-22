Starting next year, American University students have the chance to access a digital tool homegrown in nearby Baltimore.

Fem Equity is a digital platform and app with resources to close pay gaps for underrepresented professionals. Users can take part in courses on branding, job hunting strategies and knowing their worth, and enroll in a member portal. The company was founded in Baltimore (and named a 2023 RealLIST Startups honoree) and has since expanded into DC. While attending an MBA program at American University (AU), founder Adeola Ajani said, she was tapped for AU’s incubator, which turned into a new partnership with the Veloric Center for Entrepreneurship at the Kogod School of Business.

Starting Jan. 2, Fem Equity is opening its platform up to AU graduate and professional studies students at no cost. AU will foot the cost for up to 1,000 students for up to three months.

As a student, Ajani told Technical.ly that while AU did offer several resources, there wasn’t a place for students to share that they’re enrolled in a professional development program and what skills they acquired that could help with career growth, promotion or a salary increase.

