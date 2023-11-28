The Baltimore City Acting Health Commissioner, Mary Beth Haller, has declared the first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert of the season.

Winter weather is impacting the region today, and temperatures are predicted to fall into the teens with wind chill by Wednesday morning, November 29.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore early tomorrow, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration for Wednesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” Haller said. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening, especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be safe during the morning commute, check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

The Health Commissioner may declare a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚ F or below, or when conditions are severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore City residents. Over the 2022-2023 winter season, the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported 19 cold-related deaths in Baltimore City.

“Once a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration is made, public messaging activities are undertaken to encourage safety when outdoors and response partners work to ensure those in need find shelter,” read the press release announcing the alert. “During the Code Blue Extreme Cold season, which began November 15, 2023 and lasts until March 15, 2024, City agencies work together to:

Distribute meals to at-risk senior citizens

Provide home weatherization services

Help individuals apply for energy assistance

Provide additional cold weather education and outreach efforts.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services offers emergency shelter to individual adults, couples, and families throughout the Code Blue Extreme Cold season as part of the City’s Winter Shelter Plan. People seeking shelter should contact the Baltimore City shelter Hotline at 443-984-9540.

Here are some cold weather tips for staying healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.

Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.

Services are available to assist eligible residents with energy expenses. For information on these programs, residents can call 410-396-5555, or visit the Energy Assistance Program website. Older residents or caregivers can call Maryland Access Point at 410-396-CARE (2273) for help filling out and mailing the energy assistance applications.

The Weatherization Assistance Program helps reduce energy expenses by installing energy conservative materials and products in a resident’s home. Visit the Weatherization Assistance Program’s website or call 410-396-3023 to see if you are eligible for this free service.

More information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan is available at the Health Department’s website.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

