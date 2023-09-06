Friends School of Baltimore invites you to First Look @ Friends. During this open house event, prospective families will hear from faculty and administrators about the Pre-K – 12 curriculum and culture, tour the campus and classrooms, and engage with a student panel to learn more about why they love Friends School. Register at bit.ly/VistsFSB

Friends School of Baltimore is a private Quaker school serving students in Pre-K through 12th grade. As Baltimore’s first school, Friends has pioneered innovative teaching and learning since 1784. A Friends education emphasizes the mastery of essential skills required to succeed in the world – skills like critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and leadership. Friends School’s holistic approach to education allows students to explore and excel across a broad range of activities in academics, athletics, and arts. As a Quaker school, Friends is guided by the Quaker testimonies of simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality, and stewardship, and a core belief that there is that of God in each person. Students are held to a high standard of personal conduct and challenged to model behaviors that build community and promote equality.

Like this: Like Loading...