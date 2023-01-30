We know you’re busy and sometimes stories slip through the cracks. That’s why we’re starting a weekly roundup of the previous week’s most-read, most important, and most interesting stories to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

At the start of each week, catch up on anything you missed so you can be prepared for the days ahead.

Most-Read Stories from Last Week:

“Hell In The Harbor Festival to rock Baltimore this May“: Thrash and headbang to an array of heavy metal acts when the first-ever Hell In The Harbor Festival comes to Baltimore this May. Check out the lineup in our story from last week, including a lot of colorful band names (a couple favorites are Cephalic Carnage and Cloud Rat).

“Hot House: Historic Williams House offers gorgeous view of Greenspring Valley“: Overlooking the Greenspring Valley is a more than 7,000-square-foot estate known as Williams House. We want to sit and watch the sunset over the valley on this home’s beautiful columned side porches.

(Left) Chris Amendola, chef at foraged., and (right) Steve Chu, chef at Ekiben, are semifinalists in the James Beard Foundation’s award category for “Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.” Meanwhile, Foreman Wolf’s Charleston restaurant (center) is a semifinalist in the “Outstanding Hospitality” category. Photos courtesy of foraged, Charleston, and Ekiben (Ekiben photo by David McIntosh Photo Graphics).

“Baltimore chefs, restaurant named James Beard Foundation award semifinalists“: Congratulations to Baltimore’s semifinalists for James Beard Foundation awards, including Chefs Steve Chu and Chris Amendola, of Ekiben and Foraged Eatery, respectively; as well as the folks at Charleston. We’ll be looking out for you to cook up some victories later this year.

School cafeteria manager Diane Blick poses for a photograph featured in the “Food For Thought” art exhibit. Photo by J.M. Giordano.

“‘Food for Thought’ exhibition to open at Baltimore Museum of Industry next month“: Throughout the pandemic, Baltimore school food and nutrition workers have been keeping families fed — even when school buildings were closed. Be sure to catch the “Food For Thought” exhibition when it opens next week at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Photo courtesy of Prima Dopo.

“Fells Point has a new hot spot: Prima Dopo“: Order house-made Italian dishes and cocktails at the new Prima Dopo Cucina and Cocktail House in Fells Point.

Honorable Mentions:

Asma Naeem will serve as the Baltimore Museum of Art’s next director. Photo by Christopher Myers.

“Dr. Asma Naeem appointed director of the Baltimore Museum of Art, the first person of color to lead the institution“: After a 10-month search to replace former Baltimore Museum of Art director Christopher Bedford, the museum’s chief curator and interim co-director Dr. Asma Naeem was appointed to be the BMA’s next director. Naeem will be the first person of color to lead the institution when she begins Feb. 1.

Image courtesy of the author.

“Don’t Say Gay“: In this essay, writer Will Richardson shares his and his husband’s experience at a 1980s-themed fundraiser on Kent Island.

A rendering shows the planned COVID-19 art memorial at Lake Roland Park. Rendering courtesy of Baltimore County Government.

“Baltimore County seeks community input on COVID-19 art memorial project at Lake Roland“: Calling all poets! Baltimore County is looking for poetry submissions (any poetic form is welcome) to be considered for a COVID-19 memorial being planned for Lake Roland Park.

A new “Doggie Stick Library” in Patterson Park holds sticks and branches for Baltimore pups to play with. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

“Patterson Park adds ‘Doggie Stick Library’“: Mean Girls’ Gretchen Wieners would be pleased to hear that Baltimore is making fetch happen, though maybe not in the way she envisioned. At a new “doggie stick library” in Patterson Park, pups can find sticks to play with (or contribute sticks that they want to share with other furry friends).

