Floating hotel business FLOHOM, which already has two luxury houseboats at marinas in Baltimore, will manufacture its future boats in garages at the Port Covington Marina in the Baltimore Peninsula development in South Baltimore. The garages were part of the former Tidewater Yacht Service which closed in 2019.

FLOHOM is a startup by entrepreneurs Marcellous Butler, Brian Meyer, and Jerry South.

FLOHOM’s first boat, FLOHOM 1, is located in the Inner Harbor Marina. It is 800 sq. ft. with one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen, and a rooftop deck. The 780 sq. ft. FLOHOM 2 is at Port Covington Marina and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and a rooftop deck. Both have a complimentary parking space.

FLOHOM 3 was recently launched at Ferry Point Marina in Arnold. The company hopes to have another FLOHOM in the water in Baltimore by the end of the year.

“Baltimore is doing really well,” said Meyer. “People don’t realize how beautiful Baltimore is from the water.”

Read more at SouthBmore.

Like this: Like Loading...