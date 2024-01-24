Nick Mosby wants to add a $700,000 team of analysts to his staff. Baltimore’s incoming mayor has other ideas. — The Baltimore Sun

Former D.C. official is top contender for Baltimore city administrator job — Baltimore Brew

This time for real, says Mary Pat Clarke, as she leaves the Baltimore City Council she’s served on 3 times over 45 years — The Baltimore Sun

Maryland Certifies 2020 Election Results Showing Joe Biden Won State — WJZ

Hundreds of BCPS Chromebooks swapped out following ransomware attack — WMAR

Md. Could Reach Bay Health Goal by 2025, But Success Hinges on Curbing Runoff — Maryland Matters

Marcus Dieterle is the managing editor of Baltimore Fishbowl. He returned to Baltimore in 2020 after working as the deputy editor of the Cecil Whig newspaper in Elkton, Md. He can be reached at marcus@baltimorefishbowl.com...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *