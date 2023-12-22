Thiru Vignarajah gearing up for another run for Baltimore mayor — The Baltimore Banner
Maryland light rail resumes after inspections; free travel extended till January — Fox45
As expected, Planning Commission signs off on Harborplace bills — Baltimore Brew
KIPP Harmony Academy employee arrested after gun found at school — WBAL
Maryland extends deadline for FAFSA application for 2024-2025 School year — WMAR
Decades-old Cross Keys tenant to close for good next month — Baltimore Business Journal
State leaders promise vigorous housing agenda but tenant advocates sweat the details — Maryland Matters
Meet Bonnie Murphy, “The Grinch Lady” who’s saving Christmas — WJZ
Mondawmin Mall Santa brings 39 years of ‘love, joy and lots of smiles’ to young and old — The Baltimore Sun