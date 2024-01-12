Morning in Baltimore, January 2024 Credit: Isabel Cumming

Baltimore parents, students ‘devastated’ by possibility of elementary virtual learning program closing – The Sun

Marijuana data dashboard helps local weed shops tweak customer service, increase sales – CBS Baltimore/WJZ

Union: Baltimore County fire department placing engines out of service due to overtime issues – WMAR-TV

Debate in Annapolis over $15 minimum wage for tipped workers – WBAL-TV

Reggie Wells, Oprah’s longtime personal makeup artist, dies in his native Baltimore – WEAA

Amtrak files eminent domain suits for Baltimore tunnel project – Baltimore Business Journal

