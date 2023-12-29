Woman killed in Bel Air shooting was a ‘loving’ advocate for LGBTQ+ community, friends say — WJZ

Property assessments in Maryland jump more than 23%, continuing yearslong upward trend — The Baltimore Sun

Step Into the New Year With These First Day Hikes — Baltimore Magazine

‘It’s like trying to run a clinic on a foundation of quicksand,’ Maryland abortion provider says — Maryland Matters

Where you need to make at least $200K to afford a home in Baltimore — Baltimore Business Journal

Maryland woman sending her DNA and husband’s ashes into deep space — WMAR

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *