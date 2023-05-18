Spring has sprung at Star Bright Farm. Enjoy beautiful afternoons and lovely evenings at the farm, plus pick up some treats at the Barn Market. This Saturday, May 20, unwind in the garden while the soothing sounds of Michael Joseph Harris and Alfonso Ponticelli fill the air as they summon Django Reinhardt style “Gypsy-Jazz”. Kick off the start of June with the Concert Sunset Series. Saturday, June 3, listen to Baltimore County locals and favorites, Monkton Road Band, as they sing the sun down. Both events are likely to sell out so get your tickets today!

An Afternoon Tea in the Garden with Django Jazz Music

May 20

3:30pm – 6pm

Tickets: $20

“Afternoon Tea” is best savored in the beautiful Spring “Barn Garden” whilst relaxing to the soothing sounds of Michael Joseph Harris and Alfonso Ponticelli as they summon Django Reinhardt style “Gypsy-Jazz”. Please join us at 3:30 on Saturday May 20 for this very special spring treat. Our new Shooting Star Cafe will be open serving the beverage of your choice plus home made baked goods and charcuterie choices.

Bluegrass Sunset

June 3

Tickets: $25

We know it is summertime when we host our first Bluegrass Sunset of the season. Join us for an evening on the hillside by the blooming Lavender field and listen to our local favorites The Monkton Road Band. Food and signature cocktails ( Made with herbal infusions from the farm) will be served by The Bluebird , Boordy Vineyards will be serving wine, Diamondback Brewing will be pouring beer. Our Shooting Star Cafe will be open to satisfy your sweets, coffee and tea needs!

Filled with artisan made gifts, the market is filled with products for bath, body, home and garden. Whether you need something for your green thumb or are thinking about a loved one, the Barn Market at Star Bright Farm has a little bit of everything. With up to 40% off on gardening essentials, stop by or take a look online (current sales and promotions are available at both).

SPRING HOURS:

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Private shopping is available if these times do not work. Please text, call or email Helen:

410.303.8030

helen@starbright-farm.com

